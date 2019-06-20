XE Data Update - New Zealand Q1 GDP Release

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand's democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year's general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced.



Greens - Election Day enrolement will strengthen democracy

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour.



QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world's top 500.



Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.



