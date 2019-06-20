XE Data Update - New Zealand Q1 GDP Release
Thursday, 20 June 2019, 10:55 am
Press Release: XE Money Transfer
The NZ GDP for Q1 has just been released.
The GDP for Q1 came in better than forecast overall:
Adjusted GDP Q1/ Annual :
GDP
+0.6% / +2.5% Consensus
+0.6% / +2.3%
NZ GDP over the last 12 months has
increased by 2.7%.
The NZD is higher in immediate
response.
Here is the link to the Statistics NZ for
this GDP release:
https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/gross-domestic-product-gdp
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD
0.6545 / 0.6870
NZDAUD 0.9510 / 0.9535
NZDEUR
0.5825 / 0.5850
NZDGBP 0.5170 / 0.5195
NZDJPY
70.75 /
71.00
ends
