Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Judgment: Calver v Accident Compensation Corporation

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand High Court

THE HIGH COURT OF NEW ZEALAND

TE KŌTI MATUA O AOTEAROA

8 July 2019

MEDIA RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION

CALVER V ACCIDENT COMPENSATION CORPORATION

[2019] NZHC 1581

This summary is provided to assist in the understanding of the Court’s judgment. It does not comprise part of the reasons for that judgment. The full judgment with reasons is the only authoritative document. The full text of the judgment and reasons can be found at www.courtsofnz.govt.nz.

Background

In 2016, aged 45, Deanna Trevarthen died of mesothelioma, a fatal cancer contracted by a small but significant number of New Zealanders each year. In almost all cases mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. There is no known minimum or “safe” threshold level of exposure below which there is no risk of developing it. The internal changes caused to a person who inhales asbestos stay latent for decades before mesothelioma is triggered. These factors make it impossible to identify which instance, or instances, of inhalation caused the disease.

Before she died, Ms Trevarthen sought cover under the Accident Compensation Act 2001 for a range of entitlements such as treatment costs, weekly compensation, a lump sum and funeral costs. The claim was continued by her estate after her death.

The Act provides cover to persons who have contracted mesothelioma from work-related exposure to asbestos. This did not apply to Ms Trevarthen. She was exposed to asbestos when she was a child in the 1970s through her father who worked as an electrician. She would hug her father in his work clothes after his return from work. She also sometimes played at his work sites. Therefore, she needed to show that her mesothelioma was “a personal injury caused by an accident” under the Act.



The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) rejected Ms Trevarthen’s claim on the basis that she was seeking cover for personal injuries caused wholly or substantially by a disease (which is excluded by the Act) and because she could not identify a specific occasion of asbestos inhalation which caused the disease, as required by the Act. That decision was upheld by the District Court. 2

Finding

In allowing her appeal to the High Court, Mallon J has held:

(1) It is the condition suffered that constitutes the personal injury for the purposes of the Act. The condition suffered by Ms Trevarthen was mesothelioma. That condition is not caused wholly or substantially by a gradual process, disease or infection. It is caused by inhaling asbestos. If it can be shown that inhaling asbestos is an accident, as defined by the Act, then it will be covered.

(2) The Act provides that an accident is proven if Mrs Trevarthen inhaled asbestos “on a specific occasion”. It was not necessary to identify the specific occasion of asbestos inhalation which gave rise to her mesothelioma to show that the inhalation was an accident. This is because mesothelioma will only be triggered if a sufficient dose of asbestos has been inhaled. That dose may arise from a single occasion (in which case there has been a “specific occasion” at that time) or from several occasions (in which case the occasion on which the last bit of asbestos is inhaled that constitutes the necessary dosage is the “specific occasion” which gives rise to the accident).

Therefore Ms Trevarthen was entitled to cover under the Act for mesothelioma because this was a personal injury caused by an accident to her.

[Scoop copy of judgment: 2019NZHC1581_Calver_v_ACC.pdf]

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand High Court on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest...

It's not as if it has been bashful about its role to date, either. More>>

 
 

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 