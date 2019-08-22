Firearm Owners Urged to Submit to Inquiry

THURSDAY 22 AUGUST 2019

The Council of Licenced Firearm Owners (COLFO) is urging firearms owners to make sure they pass on any information they have to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques before submissions close tomorrow (Friday).

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee says firearm owners should pass on everything they know about Brenton Tarrant and firearm licensing to ensure a properly informed inquiry.

“The community knows things very material to this event, to Brenton Tarrant, and to the wider terms of reference issues relating to licensing and ownership. They need to speak up.

“The greatest risk to firearm owners is that an under-informed Commission makes misjudgements about how Tarrant was licenced and acquired guns. That would lead to misjudgements on how to prevent a repeat of the event.

“Like all New Zealanders, we want answers about how the alleged perpetrator of these horrific crimes was able to get the firearms that were used and what can be done to make sure this never happens again.

“But if the conclusions are misinformed and misguided, there could be devasting effects on the rights of licensed firearms owners.

“Moreover, a misinformed Inquiry would compound the effects of the hastily prepared and presumptuous firearm changes likely to be introduced before the Inquiry completes its work.”

Update link: https://chchroyalinquiry.cwp.govt.nz/updates/update-5/

Submissions link: https://chchroyalinquiry.cwp.govt.nz/submissions/online-submissions-form/

