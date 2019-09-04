Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Insights into funding model for aged residential care

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Media Release



Review provides valuable insights into funding model for aged residential care

A new report into the funding model for aged residential care provides valuable insights into how government could fund this sector in the future, say the Ministry of Health and the country’s 20 District Health Boards.

The first comprehensive Review of the funding model in 20 years was commissioned by the Ministry and DHBs to look at whether the way funding is currently allocated to the sector is fit for purpose now and into the future.

“While the aged population is growing steadily, the characteristics of people in aged residential care are changing. People are going into care later than in the past at an average age of 85. They frequently have complex needs involving long-term conditions and disability-related dependencies requiring specialist, around-the-clock care,” says Keriana Brooking, Deputy Director General Health System and Improvement, Ministry of Health.

“The Review was an opportunity to examine how things are working and to see what if any changes we could make for the future. It focused on the way funding is currently allocated, it did not review the amount of funding provided to the aged care sector.’’

The aged residential care sector receives about $1.95 billion in funding, of which $1.2 billion comes from District Health Boards.

“Currently care for older people is funded according to whether they need rest home, dementia, hospital, or psychogeriatric care,’’ says lead DHB Chief Executive for older people Chris Fleming. “Ninety per cent of residents fall into either the rest home or the hospital categories.

“The report includes a recommendation that a funding model be adopted that enables providers to target resources more specifically to a resident’s individual needs.’’

“For example, currently one resident in the rest home category may have physical limitations, whereas another resident in the same category may have physical limitations and impaired cognition, requiring a higher level of care. The proposed new funding approach would make it easier to identify the resources required to support these different needs.’’

“The Ministry of Health, the DHBs and a cross-sector Funding Model Review Steering Group have accepted that the recommendations of the Review have merit and warrant further consideration,’’ say Ms Brooking and Mr Fleming.


“Considerable work is now needed to fully understand the feasibility of adopting the Report’s recommendations, including health system and cost implications and any legislative changes that may be required.”

The Ministry and DHBs will continue to work closely during these next steps with aged care provider representatives, and other organisations in the aged care and wider health care sector.

The full report by Ernst and Young (EY) can be found at:

https://tas.health.nz/dhb-programmes-and-contracts/health-of-older-people-programme/aged-residential-care-funding-model-review/

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes:
• New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes
• Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed
• Letting friends and family join their $10,000 deposit assistance together
• Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite rather than selling to KiwiBuild buyers More>>

 

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 