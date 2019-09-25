Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Container Return Scheme development welcomed

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: Our Seas Our Future

Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) welcomes the announcement that work has begun to develop a beverage container return scheme for New Zealand.

This Container Return Scheme would require beverage containers, such as plastic PET bottles, to carry a refundable deposit. The deposit can be redeemed when the container is returned to a collection depot or other drop-off point.

If implemented, it would mean that when you buy a drink in a container and then return the container – you could get a small deposit refunded to you. The container is then recycled or refilled. Doing this is proven to increase recycling rates, reduce litter and keeps our resources being used over and over again.

OSOF founder and trustee, Noel Jhinku says “If realised, this will be a major win for the environment, and an additional tool used to fight the growing waste problem in New Zealand”

“We need systems that encourage and incentivise Kiwis to look at their trash through a different lens, one where waste becomes a commodity”

This scheme would change the way New Zealanders see beverage containers – they would again become something of value. We would see increased recycling and new opportunities for refilling, rather than too many bottles ending up in landfills, or as litter in our streets and natural environment.

OSOF is supportive of this scheme driven by the Kiwi Bottle Drive campaign, and we would like to see the development of this plan realised, and become a part of everyday life in New Zealand.

Auckland Council and Marlborough District Council are the joint recipients of a successful Waste Minimisation Fund application to design and develop the system.

Over the next year, they will work with Ministry for the Environment and representatives from the beverage, packing and recycling industries, councils, retailers, charitable organisations, Māori, consumer representatives, and product stewardship groups to design the scheme.

END

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Our Seas Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Greta Thunberg And Climate Actions

While there’s been an understandable focus by the media upon Greta Thunberg as her generation’s galvanising voice on climate change, one remarkable thing about the movement she has inspired is that it is so de-centralised.

In just over a year, one teenager going on strike from school in Sweden has evolved into a global form of action. In last Friday’s climate protests, there were 2,500 events scheduled in 163 countries on all seven continents. New Zealand will be adding its support to this latest round of school protests, on Friday of this week. More>>

 

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 