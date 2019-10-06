Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand

Press release for immediate release

Sunday 6 October, 1:40 pm.

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER TO LEAD WELLINGTON BLOCKADE

Extinction Rebellion will disrupt central Wellington tomorrow starting

an international wave of climate and environmental civil disobedience.

Participants will initially meet at Midlands Park, Wellington at 7 am

before moving to an undisclosed event location.

The non-violent action is the first of more than 60 in capital cities

organised by Extinction Rebellion around the world.

The Wellington action will disrupt traffic with a street party and

expects arrests.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Mary Rose, 80, will lead the blockade.

She says decades of inaction around climate and ecological breakdown

is pushing ordinary people to risk arrest.

"As a great grandmother, I'm determined to help wake up the world, so

my grandchildren have the same choices as their parents," she says.

Extinction Rebellion members from across the country have gathered at

Paekakariki to practice peaceful civil disobedience and get legal

briefings.

Melanie Vautier, a student at Victoria University, says she never

imagined she'd find herself in a situation risking arrest.

"Society needs to change, and that will take collective action by

everyone," she says." That includes people like me who would never

have thought of themselves as an 'activist'."

Rose says the Monday event is open to the public at any time during the day.

There will be a family-friendly space for people to take part without

risking arrest, she says.

Extinction Rebellion has three demands of Government:

1. Tell the truth and declare a climate and ecological emergency,

2. Act Now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse emissions

to net-zero by 2025, and

3. Go beyond politics and set up a Citizen's Assembly on climate and

ecological justice.

ENDS

More information

• We will post the event location, and updates throughout the day

on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

• Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa NZ started in late 2018 and has

over 20 branches nationwide from Whangarei to Invercargill.

• As New Zealanders and members of the Pacific, Extinction

Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand acknowledge climate injustice is

colonial injustice. Māori and Pacific peoples bear its brunt. Their

voices and leadership must guide the way forward.

© Scoop Media

