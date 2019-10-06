Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade
Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand
Press release for immediate release
Sunday 6 October, 1:40 pm.
Extinction Rebellion will disrupt central
Wellington tomorrow starting
an international wave of climate and environmental civil disobedience.
Participants
will initially meet at Midlands Park, Wellington at 7 am
before moving to an undisclosed event location.
The
non-violent action is the first of more than 60 in capital
cities
organised by Extinction Rebellion around the world.
The Wellington action will disrupt traffic with a
street party and
expects arrests.
Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Mary Rose, 80, will lead the blockade.
She
says decades of inaction around climate and ecological
breakdown
is pushing ordinary people to risk arrest.
"As a great grandmother, I'm determined to help
wake up the world, so
my grandchildren have the same choices as their parents," she says.
Extinction Rebellion
members from across the country have gathered at
Paekakariki to practice peaceful civil disobedience and get legal
briefings.
Melanie Vautier, a student at
Victoria University, says she never
imagined she'd find herself in a situation risking arrest.
"Society needs to
change, and that will take collective action by
everyone," she says." That includes people like me who would never
have thought of themselves as an 'activist'."
Rose says the Monday event is open to the public at any time during the day.
There will be a
family-friendly space for people to take part without
risking arrest, she says.
Extinction Rebellion has three demands of Government:
1. Tell the truth and declare a climate and ecological emergency,
2. Act Now to halt
biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse emissions
to net-zero by 2025, and
3. Go beyond politics and set up a
Citizen's Assembly on climate and
ecological justice.
• Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa NZ started in late 2018 and has
over 20 branches nationwide from Whangarei to Invercargill.
• As New Zealanders and members of the Pacific, Extinction
Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand acknowledge climate injustice is
colonial injustice. Māori and Pacific peoples bear its brunt. Their
voices and leadership must guide the way forward.