Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade

Sunday, 6 October 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade - Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand

Press release for immediate release

Sunday 6 October, 1:40 pm.

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER TO LEAD WELLINGTON BLOCKADE

Extinction Rebellion will disrupt central Wellington tomorrow starting
an international wave of climate and environmental civil disobedience.

Participants will initially meet at Midlands Park, Wellington at 7 am
before moving to an undisclosed event location.

The non-violent action is the first of more than 60 in capital cities
organised by Extinction Rebellion around the world.

The Wellington action will disrupt traffic with a street party and
expects arrests.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Mary Rose, 80, will lead the blockade.

She says decades of inaction around climate and ecological breakdown
is pushing ordinary people to risk arrest.

"As a great grandmother, I'm determined to help wake up the world, so
my grandchildren have the same choices as their parents," she says.

Extinction Rebellion members from across the country have gathered at
Paekakariki to practice peaceful civil disobedience and get legal
briefings.

Melanie Vautier, a student at Victoria University, says she never
imagined she'd find herself in a situation risking arrest.

"Society needs to change, and that will take collective action by
everyone," she says." That includes people like me who would never
have thought of themselves as an 'activist'."

Rose says the Monday event is open to the public at any time during the day.

There will be a family-friendly space for people to take part without
risking arrest, she says.

Extinction Rebellion has three demands of Government:

1. Tell the truth and declare a climate and ecological emergency,

2. Act Now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse emissions
to net-zero by 2025, and

3. Go beyond politics and set up a Citizen's Assembly on climate and
ecological justice.

ENDS

More information

• We will post the event location, and updates throughout the day
on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
• Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa NZ started in late 2018 and has
over 20 branches nationwide from Whangarei to Invercargill.
• As New Zealanders and members of the Pacific, Extinction
Rebellion Aotearoa New Zealand acknowledge climate injustice is
colonial injustice. Māori and Pacific peoples bear its brunt. Their
voices and leadership must guide the way forward.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Extinction Rebellion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 