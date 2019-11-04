Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Anti-equity health policy needs to be urgently fixed

Monday, 4 November 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: Hauora Coalition

Monday 4 November 2019

Anti-equity health policy needs to be urgently fixed – starting with changes to bowel cancer screening

The National Hauora Coalition (NHC) presents its oral submission to the Māori Affairs Committee in Auckland this morning.

“Despite rhetoric about reducing inequities, the New Zealand health system has failed to create an environment where equity is the norm” says Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, Clinical Director at the National Hauora Coalition.

“There are inequities almost all health indicators, and in particular for cancer. These show that we need significant, Māori-led, changes”

“Too often, government policies and programmes turn out to be anti-equity. And we as health professionals and whānau have to work hard to even get to an equity-neutral position. Basically, we are handed a bag of lemons and left to make lemonade”.

“Bowel cancer screening in Aotearoa is an example of this anti-equity decision making. To be eligible for the screening programme, currently being rolled out across the country, people need to be 60 years or older. But 45% of Māori bowel cancer occurs under 60, compared with only 21% of bowel cancer in non-Māori. There have been repeated calls for changes to this age range that will support health equity, and what we need now is immediate change”

Dr McKree Jansen will be presenting the NHC Submission with Ms Tammy Dehar, a senior manager within NHC who leads the organisation’s strategic projects and Wai 2575 claims.

“The Māori Affairs Committee can and should make recommendations on how to embed equity. This means creating accountability for equity within the health system and addressing the wide range of things that keep us well or make us unwell - like housing and education and incarceration. These areas were also covered by the recent Waitangi Tribunal Hauora report, and we would like to see the Committee add its voices in support of a health system that honours the Treaty” says NHC Chief Executive Simon Royal.

[End]

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hauora Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ASEAN: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand.

Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods.

"Because New Zealand is a leader in this area as shown by these products that have been renowned around the world such as kiwis, dairy and sheep's placenta cream," he said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 