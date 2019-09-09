ESR Wins Bid to Host Global Forensic Elite

Date: 9 Sept

The world’s top forensic toxicologists will descend on New Zealand after ESR won the bid to host the 61st Annual Meeting and Congress of the International Association of Forensic Toxicologists (TIAFT) in 2023.

New Zealand was up against four other nations and won the bid during this year’s recently completed Congress in Birmingham, UK.

“This is a great result for forensic science in New Zealand,” says ESR Chief Executive Keith McLea.

“Winning the right to host the congress will showcase our expertise and enable our scientists and partners to demonstrate the latest developments in forensic science and toxicology.”

ESR’s forensic toxicology team works closely with the New Zealand Police, coroners and pathologists to complete analyses related to various criminal and coronial investigations, and to monitor the harm caused by new drugs as they are used within the community.

Internationally ESR collaborates widely to better understand issues associated with the harm of new drugs, including with the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), TIAFT and its New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) Committee. ESR is also represented on is on several boards and committees, including the Forensic and Clinical Toxicologists Association’s (FACTA) board.

ESR worked closely with the Auckland Convention Bureau and Tourism New Zealand to put together the winning bid.

“Hosting TIAFT2023 will be a wonderful occasion to welcome forensic scientists from all over the world and show case our spectacular country,” says Dr McLea.

