Sunday roast for eastern and inland areas



Tuesday 29th October 2019



Metservice are forecasting temperatures to climb into the mid to late twenties for eastern and inland areas this weekend. Some places in Marlborough and Canterbury may even get to thirty degrees on Sunday.

A large high developing in the Tasman Sea should bring a fine weekend to most of the country and steer warm air originating over Australia towards New Zealand.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, “The average daily maximum for most places during November is around 20 degrees, so this will be significantly warmer than normal for this time of year. However, places on the west coast like Auckland, New Plymouth, and Greymouth are expected to see temperatures closer to average. It’s mostly eastern and inland areas that see the toasty temperatures.”

The fine and warm weather comes after some cooler weather before the weekend with a couple of fronts moving north over the country.

A front with a strong southwest change moves north over the South Island on Wednesday bringing a period of rain, with possible thunderstorms and hail in the east as the southwest change moves through.

“The strong southwest change is likely to move through Dunedin around 2pm on Wednesday and should reach Christchurch between 6 and 7pm. It’s forecast to bring a short sharp burst of rain and a significant dip in temperature as it moves through,” says Glassey.

The front weakens as moves over the North Island early Thursday but will still bring some strong winds and showers to few places, before the ridge of high pressure moves on towards the weekend.

Most centres should be dry for Halloween on Thursday evening, although Invercargill is likely to be showery.

