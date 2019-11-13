Serious crash, SH 30, Awakeri

Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious crash on SH 30, just north of Te Rahu Road.

The crash, between a car and a ute, was reported to Police around 8:15am.

Initial reports are that four people have been injured, three seriously and one moderately.

SH30 will be closed for some time and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

