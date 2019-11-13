Serious crash, SH 30, Awakeri
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious
crash on SH 30, just north of Te Rahu Road.
The crash,
between a car and a ute, was reported to Police around
8:15am.
Initial reports are that four people have been
injured, three seriously and one moderately.
SH30 will be
closed for some time and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
