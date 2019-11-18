Search for missing fisherman, Ninepin Rock, Auckland
Monday, 18 November 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search and rescue operation is underway at Ninepin Rock,
Auckland, after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu
Beach this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the incident
around 1.45pm.
The operation, including Police Eagle
helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR, is ongoing.
(Note
from Scoop editors: This press release was sent on the
evening of the 17th and has been published as-sent.)
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords
The key changes include:
- Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords.
- Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement...
- Improve compliance with the law by increasing financial penalties and introducing new tools to take direct action against parties who are not meeting their obligations. More>>