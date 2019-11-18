Search for missing fisherman, Ninepin Rock, Auckland

A search and rescue operation is underway at Ninepin Rock, Auckland, after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident around 1.45pm.

The operation, including Police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR, is ongoing.



