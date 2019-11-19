Police acknowledge IPCA report



Attribute to Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:

Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the use of a Police dog during the arrest of a man in Auckland last year.

On November 8, 2018, Police were executing a search warrant at a commercial premise in Penrose in search of an armed offender believed to be involved in the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, who also had warrants for their arrest.

Police, using AOS officers, entered the address and encountered a man who appeared to be warning others at the premise and resisted attempts by officers to arrest him.

A Police dog handler used his dog to bite the man’s leg, which enabled Police officers to arrest him and remove him from the scene.

The IPCA found that Police were justified in using a Police dog during the arrest.

The authority also determined that Police were lawfully justified in detaining the man during the search warrant and concluded that Police provided the man with appropriate and timely medical care.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus says the nature of Policing can be dynamic and unpredictable.

“Our police officers regularly find themselves in dangerous situations.

The officers involved in this incident took reasonable steps to quickly detain a man in a fast-paced situation where Police were searching for a potentially armed offender,” says Supt.

Malthus.

