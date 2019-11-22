Royal Patron for Christ Church Cathedral

The Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project is thrilled that His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will become the project’s Royal Patron.

The announcement was made earlier today during the visit by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Christchurch.

A plaque to commemorate the occasion was unveiled at a reception at Tūranga, after which his Royal Highness took part in a site inspection of Christ Church Cathedral.

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch, The Right Reverend Dr Peter Carrell says it’s a tremendous honour for the reinstatement project to be granted Royal Patronage.

“The Royal Patronage recognises and reinforces the significance of the Cathedral as the centre of Anglican worship in Canterbury, a heritage treasure, and city icon.

“We are thrilled that the Prince of Wales has also made a substantial donation to the project, which we hope will encourage others. His Royal Highness’s commitment to our special place will enhance interest in the Cathedral nationally and internationally,” says Bishop Peter.

Dean of Christchurch Lawrence Kimberley says the project to reinstate the Cathedral, built for the glory of God, is well underway.

“Today was a special opportunity for us to update His Royal Highness in person on progress and to hear his thoughts,” says Dean Lawrence.

“This project has all the complexities that come with working on a treasured heritage place. Our challenge, and opportunity, is to honour the spiritual significance of the Cathedral as a house of prayer open to all, as well as the heritage and uniqueness of the Cathedral, and to better equip it for the future,” says Dean Lawrence.

“The Prince of Wales is extremely knowledgeable and has a keen interest in heritage and architecture. We are delighted to have his support as the project progresses.”

