Fatal crash – Luggate
Saturday, 23 November 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash – Luggate"
One person has died following a
crash in the early hours of this morning in
Luggate.
Police received a report of the single-vehicle
crash on SH6 near Wanaka Airport around 1:40am.
Upon the
arrival of emergency services, one person, the single
occupant of the vehicle, was found deceased.
The Serious
Crash Unit attended and the circumstances of the crash will
be investigated.
