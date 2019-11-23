Fatal crash – Luggate

One person has died following a crash in the early hours of this morning in Luggate.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash on SH6 near Wanaka Airport around 1:40am.

Upon the arrival of emergency services, one person, the single occupant of the vehicle, was found deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

