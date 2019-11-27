Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Auckland residents fight valiant battle against rats

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:53 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Hard work from South Auckland residents has led to a drop in rat and possum numbers in the South-East Wildlink, despite challenging mast year conditions.

Over the past year, rat numbers in the Forest & Bird conservation project have fallen from 14% to 12% and possum numbers have dropped from 10% to 5%, says project manager Naomi Harrison.

“We’re totally rapt with these results,” Ms Harrison says.

“The community has done such a great job knocking back rats and possums that there’s a good chance all the birds, insects and lizards in the Wildlink will have a successful breeding season.”

For many years, Forest & Bird volunteers have carried out pest control in its two reserves in the Wildlink – the 20 acre Olive Davis Reserve and the 37 acre Ngaheretuku Reserve - and in 120 acres of adjoining bush.

Over the past two years, the community has banded together to help rid the Wildlink of predators.

About 25 South Auckland landowners have been controlling rats, possums and stoats on private properties within the Wildlink.

Pest control is helping about 35 species of birds that make their homes in the Wildlink, including the kākā, which is a threatened native parrot.

Long-tailed bats, which have the highest threat ranking of nationally critical, have also been detected in the Wildlink area.

“Our predator control here could play a vital part in the survival of bat populations in South Auckland,” Ms Harrison says.

The drop in pest numbers comes despite it being a mast year. In many areas, the heavy fruiting of native trees means rat and possum numbers are rising fast and difficult to control.

Ms Harrison provides a free service creating pest control plans for landowners and setting up traps and bait stations on their properties. The trap and bait station locations are mapped with GPS technology.

The Wildlink aims to create a corridor of native bush between the two Forest & Bird reserves, Totara Park, Auckland Botanic Gardens, and Clevedon Scenic Reserve in South Auckland. This will provide safe habitat for native birds and other wildlife to feed, roost and breed.

“We hope to get more local landowners involved, so we can create a sanctuary for all our native wildlife in South Auckland,” Ms Harrison says.

“This will allow birds and bats to have a safe, green corridor that connects from islands in the Hauraki Gulf to the regional parks in Hūnua and Waitākere.”

This summer, recording devices will be used to detect potential bat populations within the Wildlink. These devices capture the bats’ echolocation calls that are mostly too high for the human ear to hear.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 