Body recovered at Nine Pin Rock
Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were notified early this morning that a body had
washed up at Nine Pin Rock near Whatipu Beach.
Formal
identification is yet to be completed, however Police
believe the body is that of missing fisherman Wei Shi, 56,
who was swept off rocks at the beach on 17 November.
Next
of kin have been notified and the death will be referred to
the
Coroner.
