Body recovered at Nine Pin Rock

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police were notified early this morning that a body had washed up at Nine Pin Rock near Whatipu Beach.

Formal identification is yet to be completed, however Police believe the body is that of missing fisherman Wei Shi, 56, who was swept off rocks at the beach on 17 November.

Next of kin have been notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

