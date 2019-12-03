Sealing work north of Dunedin may cause delays

3 December 2019



Sealing work north of Dunedin may cause delays end of this week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency road crews will be sealing a number of sites on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin, and in North Otago at Herbert and Pukeuri on Thursday and Friday this week - 5, 6 December.

The work will take place from 7 am to 7 pm, unless it rains.

People who travel into Dunedin from Waitati and Waikouaiti each day and travellers south of the Waitaki Bridge to Dunedin, will face delays over the journey.

“People should be aware that there will be short delays as traffic is down to single lane in these places with slower speeds and Stop/Go traffic control. We thank everyone in advance for taking care around our crews and allowing them to make the most of the dry weather to get these sealings done ahead of the holiday traffic,” says Peter Brown, Journey Manager for the Transport Agency.



The places affected are:

• Seven sites between the Dunedin Northern Motorway/ SH1/Patmos Ave overbridge as far as Waitati

• Herbert, south of Oamaru

• Pukeuri, the intersection with SH83, north of Oamaru.

