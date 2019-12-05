Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council continues precautionary approach

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council continues precautionary approach

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is implementing further precautionary measures in Wānaka, Queenstown, Glenorchy and Kingston.

The lake levels continue to reflect the Otago Regional Council (ORC) modelling with Wānaka now steady and Lake Wakatipu expected to peak at predicted levels by Sunday. Both lakes are expected to peak well below the 1999 flood levels. The ORC has confirmed that rain has eased in the headwaters and the long term (10 day) forecast does not contain significant rainfall.

Despite the more optimistic outlook sandbags are now available for all four locations. Council would like to acknowledge those who have volunteered to assist with sandbagging.

A decision has also been taken to shut down the sewer connection to a handful of premises on Ardmore Street, Wānaka. This temporary measure has been done to mitigate the potential for sewage to enter the lake. Those retailers affected have been advised.

The section of Ardmore Street between McDougall Street and Lakeside Road remains closed, and a 30 km/h speed limit has been expanded to cover the whole Wānaka CBD.

Staff and contractors are continuing to assess the potential effect on stormwater and wastewater networks in high risk areas.

QLDC recommends anyone concerned about being prepared for a flood or other emergency situation refer to Otago Civil Defence and emergency management resources.

Any businesses or individuals requiring assistance, please contact Volunteering Central. Their contact details can be found below.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

Media contact: communications@qldc.govt.nz or call 03 441 1802.

A list of road closures can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/flood-related-road-closures

QLDC information and resources regarding flooding: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/our-community/emergency-management/types-of-emergencies/flooding/

Levels for Lake Wānaka: https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts/upper-clutha/lake-wanaka

Levels for Lake Wakatipu: https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts/kawarau/lake-wakatipu-frankton-difference

E-text sign-up form: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/council-online/online-forms/text-alerts

Contact for Volunteering Central: http://www.volunteeringcentral.org.nz/our-location/

Comments attributable to QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure and Acting Controller, Peter Hansby.


