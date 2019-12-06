Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Bus services to be cancelled from Saturday

Friday, 6 December 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

NZ Bus services to be cancelled from Saturday

Auckland Transport has been advised that from tomorrow Saturday, 7 December bus services operated by NZ Bus will not operate due to industrial action.

AT has been informed by NZ Bus that yesterday it offered a new wage deal to try to finalise a new collective agreement with the members of First Union and Tramways. NZ Bus also requested that a strike action of not collecting fares be withdrawn by the unions.

The unions have not accepted the latest pay offer from NZ Bus and have not agreed to withdraw the strike notice for not collecting fares. NZ Bus advises that drivers who continue participating in the strike will be suspended from tomorrow.

The on-going action means services operated by NZ Bus will not run from tomorrow.

NZ Bus operates some of Auckland Transport’s busiest routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region and the LINK services.

If you use an NZ Bus service your journey is likely to be impacted. Once available a full list of impacted services will be available on our website, Facebook, Twitter and real time updates on AT Mobile. Please check before you travel and plan your journey in advance.

Bus services operated by companies other than NZ Bus will continue as scheduled, as will train and ferry services.

Auckland Transport apologises for any inconvenience.

