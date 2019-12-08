Media Release 5 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast

Media Release 5 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast 8 December 2019 1030 hours

West Coast Heavy Rain Event SH6 from Makarora to Haast will be open to one lane at Clarke Bluff from 10am today.

The road will be closed overnight from 4pm each day until further notice.

Please note the update on the NZTA site that has this as closed is currently incorrect.

SH6 Haast to Fox Glacier is closed. SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef is closed. SH6 Franz Josef to Hokitika is closed. Essential vehicles only will be allowed from Hokitika to Harihari, this only includes: • Milk tankers

• Emergency Services Vehicles

• Local residents - Please note that all vehicles will be stopped and registration & owner details taken prior to travel

Please note the update on the NZTA site that has this as open from Hokitika to Franz Josef is incorrect.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Residents at Fox Glacier township are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice.

A generator has been sourced to restore power from Fox Glacier to Bruce Bay

Electronet will continue to work on making this operational, further updates will be provided as they are available.

Chorus are continuing to assess the impact to Chorus networks for the Fox and Franz Josef areas. Westland Emergency Operations Centre continues to be activated and staff are working closely with our key stakeholders and emergency services to support our communities. _________________________________________________________________________________ ENDS



