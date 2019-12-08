Media Release 5 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast
Media Release 5 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast 8 December 2019 1030 hours
West Coast Heavy Rain Event SH6 from Makarora to Haast will be open to one lane at Clarke Bluff from 10am today.
The road will be closed overnight from 4pm each day until further notice.
Please note the update on the NZTA site that has this as closed is currently incorrect.
SH6 Haast to Fox Glacier is closed. SH6 Fox
Glacier to Franz Josef is closed. SH6 Franz Josef to
Hokitika is closed. Essential vehicles only will be allowed
from Hokitika to Harihari, this only includes: • Milk
tankers
• Emergency Services Vehicles
• Local residents - Please note that all vehicles will be stopped and registration & owner details taken prior to travel
Please note the update on the NZTA site that has this as open from Hokitika to Franz Josef is incorrect.
We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
Residents at Fox Glacier township are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice.
A generator has been sourced to restore power from Fox Glacier to Bruce Bay
Electronet will continue to work on making this operational, further updates will be provided as they are available.
Chorus are continuing to assess the impact to
Chorus networks for the Fox and Franz Josef areas. Westland
Emergency Operations Centre continues to be activated and
staff are working closely with our key stakeholders and
emergency services to support our communities.
