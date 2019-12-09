Avoid Whakatane Heads/Muriwai Drive
Police are urging the public to avoid the Whakatane Heads and Muriwai Drive areas.
Muriwai Drive will be closed from Harvey Street.
Police are urging the public to avoid the Whakatane Heads and Muriwai Drive areas.
Muriwai Drive will be closed from Harvey Street.
An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.More>>
Police Update
While it was initially believed there were approximately 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, we now believe there were fewer than 50.
Some of those people have been transported to shore, however a number believed to be on the island are currently unaccounted for. Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. More>>
Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor
“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>
RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed
Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>
Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles
New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>
Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste
The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>
Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts
I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>
NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline
New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>
Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment
PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>