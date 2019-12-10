Hamilton to offer ‘every support possible’
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
The New Zealand flag and Hamilton City Council flag
flying at half-mast.
Hamilton Mayor Paula
Southgate says Hamilton is standing by to offer “every
support possible” to assist the families and friends of
White Island victims.
Eight victims rescued from Whakaari
White Island yesterday are now in Waikato Hospital in
Hamilton. Mayor Southgate said the city will leave nothing
to chance to ensure their friends and family get the support
they need.
She expected some people were already
travelling to the city to be with loved ones.
“We are
desperately sorry for those impacted by this disaster and
Hamilton will do whatever it takes to provide comfort and
practical support,” she said.
“On behalf of the city,
I want to extend our very, very sincere condolences to all
those who have been caught up in such a tragic event. Those
involved have been through a terrifying ordeal and our city
and Hamiltonians will do all we can to help in the days and
weeks ahead.”
Mayor Southgate said the city has also
extended an offer of help to Western Bay of Plenty
councils.
“At the moment, we are just working through
logistics and being very mindful that any support we offer
must the right support, targeted in the right
way.”
Hamilton City Council offices will join the rest
of New Zealand in lowering the New Zealand flag to
half-mast, effective immediately.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
RNZ Updates: Police Confirm Criminal Investigation
Speaking at a media conference late this afternoon, deputy police commissioner John Tims said the terms of reference for the investigation will be decided on in the next few days...
Ministry of Health spokesperson Pete Watson said 25 of the 31 people injured by the eruption are in burns units in Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Waikato and Middlemore Hospitals. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>