Update: Firearm incident on Henderson Road - Hastings
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The lockdown at the Flaxmere Primary School has been
lifted.
The school was put into lockdown around 2.14pm
today.
The students are safe and well.
One person has
been taken to hospital with injuries.
Police are not
seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.
Cordons
are still in place and members of the public are advised to
avoid the area.
Police would like to thank the school,
parents of the children and the community for their
patience.
ENDS
