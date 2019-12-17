Update: Firearm incident on Henderson Road - Hastings

The lockdown at the Flaxmere Primary School has been lifted.

The school was put into lockdown around 2.14pm today.

The students are safe and well.

One person has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Cordons are still in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Police would like to thank the school, parents of the children and the community for their patience.

