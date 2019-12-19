DHBs announce their Christmas Day menu



19 December 2019

Palmerston North Hospital, Whanganui Hospital and Horowhenua Health Centre will be serving their patients a delicious Christmas menu beginning with a traditional Christmas Day dinner at midday.

Patients can choose to have roast lamb or roast chicken served with roast vegetables, baby carrots and peas or vegetarian filo roll with roast vegetables, baby carrots and peas.

For pudding the choices are steamed plum pudding served with brandy sauce; pavlova with berry sauce; or sugar-free jelly and fruit. Surprise Christmas treats will top off the meal.

The evening meal will begin with roasted pumpkin soup, followed by a choice of glazed ham (served with steamed gourmet potatoes and salad); a roast turkey and cranberry sauce sandwich with salad; or roast vegetable and feta salad.

Evening desserts will be a choice of double chocolate mousse with a gingerbread man, stewed fruit, or jelly and ice cream.

Supper will be cheese and crackers, or berry yoghurt.

Depending on patient numbers, around 100 meals are likely to be served each mealtime by Spotless Services in Whanganui Hospital, around 200 in Palmerston North Hospital and around 20 at Horowhenua Health Centre.

Around 120 Palmerston North, 30 Whanganui and around 50 rural community Meals on Wheels recipients will receive roast turkey or roast lamb with all the trimmings.

