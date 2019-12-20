Have you seen Petr Mandik?
Friday, 20 December 2019, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for assistance
to locate 50-year-old Petr Mandik, who has not been seen
since travelling to Mount Cook National Park on Friday 13
December.
Petr's silver Nissan Tiida has been located at
Tasman Valley carpark.
He planned to walk Ball Pass Route
to Haast Ridge, from there he would climb to Plateau Hut and
on to Mount Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge before returning to
Christchurch.
Petr did not make his flight from
Christchurch Airport on Wednesday 18 December.
He is
approximately 178cm tall, of a slim build and has short
brown hair.
Anyone with information that may help locate
Petr is asked to contact Police on
105.
