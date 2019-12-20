Have you seen Petr Mandik?

Police are asking for assistance to locate 50-year-old Petr Mandik, who has not been seen since travelling to Mount Cook National Park on Friday 13 December.

Petr's silver Nissan Tiida has been located at Tasman Valley carpark.

He planned to walk Ball Pass Route to Haast Ridge, from there he would climb to Plateau Hut and on to Mount Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge before returning to Christchurch.

Petr did not make his flight from Christchurch Airport on Wednesday 18 December.

He is approximately 178cm tall, of a slim build and has short brown hair.

Anyone with information that may help locate Petr is asked to contact Police on 105.

