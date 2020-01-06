Breakdowns means changes to some recycling collection

Mechanical issues have forced a change to part of Hamilton’s recycling collection this week.

A delay in the arrival of replacement parts over the holiday period has meant the recycling collection in some areas has been impacted. The Council’s contractor expects to resume normal operations in the next few days, but the disruption means about 10% of each day’s recycling bin pickups will be collected by refuse vehicles and will form part of the landfill delivery. There is no impact on the usual rubbish collection or on paper and card recycling.

Trent Fowles, Hamilton City Council’s Compliance Manager, says the situation is disappointing but the only alternative would be to leave the recycling in affected areas until the vehicles were fixed, creating a flow-on effect for later collections and the risk of items being blown around the streets and onto private properties in the forecast windy weather.

“The vast majority of the collection will be business as usual.

“All things considered we felt this was the best option for residents and will allow us to resume normal operations immediately the repairs have been made to the vehicles.

“Hamilton residents also have the option to take their recycling to the Lincoln St Rubbish and Recycling Centre for free if they would like,” Mr Fowles says.

The Council expects normal rubbish and recycling operations to resume by the end of the week.

For more information about where you can take your waste at fightthelandfill.co.nz





