Public counter reopens at Rangiora station
Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Rangiora Police are excited to be reopening a public
reception counter today.
The station was closed
late last year after concerns were raised about the building
during its refurbishment.
W hile some Police staff
have been working from a temporary premises, there has until
now been no capability for a public counter.
“We’re very pleased to be reinstating this service
today at our temporary premises of 200 King Street,”
Canterbury Rural Area Prevention Manager Detective Senior
Sergeant Greg Cottam says.
“Work to upgrade the
High Street station to current earthquake standards is
expected to take several more months."
“A direct
dial phone remains on site and, as always, Police are
contactable 24/7 by calling 111 in an emergency and 105 for
all other non-emergency matters."
“I’d like to
thank the public for their patience to date and we look
forward to relocating back to High Street once the
earthquake strengthening is complete.”
The public
counter will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>