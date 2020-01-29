Northcote Festival to Go Ahead This Weekend



Northcote Town Centre Chinese & Korean New Year Festival to Go Ahead This Weekend





The popular Chinese and Korean New Year Festival, held at the Northcote Town Centre each year, is still going ahead despite ongoing concerns about the Novel coronavirus.

Northcote Town Centre Manager Gary Holmes says that the organisers have made the decision to proceed with the event, which attracts thousands of attendees, after reviewing information from the Waitemata District Health Board.

“While this coronavirus is a serious concern both here in New Zealand and across the world, our event is proceeding as the risk of a sustained outbreak in New Zealand is currently assessed as low and there are no identified cases in New Zealand as yet,” Mr Holmes said.

Information has been sent out to local Northcote businesses, as well as event performers and stall holders, providing information on where to get further details about coronavirus and Mr Holmes wants to reassure the public that it is still safe to come along to the event.

“Precautionary action, as with other viruses, are to cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often and keep a sensible distance from others. If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing and have been to China recently, you should seek medical advice immediately, he stated, adding that the advice is to be alert but not alarmed”.

The Northcote Chinese New Year Festival this year features food and cultural stalls, musical items including from world renowned New Zealand violinist Hannah Fang who will perform immediately after the opening ceremony at 11.45am. The event runs from 11am to 4pm.

