Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Milford Road, SH94 – extreme rainfall continues

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: NZTA

Milford Road, SH94 – extreme rainfall continues and carries over onto Southland and Otago highways

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the Milford Road, SH94, will be closed at least into the weekend and potentially into next week given the damage from torrential rain and ongoing moving slips in the past 48 hours.

“Rain has been falling at 40 mm an hour, with up to a metre by end of today,” says Peter Brown Transport Agency Journey Manager.

“In these circumstances, we need to ensure our crews are safe, with 1000 cubic metres of material falling at Lake Gunn late yesterday (the Hollyford Road) and whole hillsides filling fast with rain and ongoing slips.

“We are getting a bridge inspection team onto State Highway 94 today and know that some abutments to these bridges may need repairs before this highway can be safely opened. The wider SH94 repair programme, largely on the Te Anau (eastern) side of the highway, will not be completed for several days, potentially into next week.”

The Milford Alliance team and Downer contractors from Southland and Otago have plenty of plant and resource ready to go, he says, but crew safety is a priority at this stage until the weather lifts.

Outside Fiordland – Otago and Southland hard hit by rain

Elsewhere in Otago and Southland, many highways have surface water or more serious flooding issues today from nearby rivers and creeks. Several are now closed or about to be closed.

For regular daily updates on these, please ensure you are on the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre’s email list – email tfc@tfc.govt.nz and request to get the South Island wide advisories.

Check the web maps for closures and delay points. If you can avoid travelling on these highways today, please do so, says Mr Brown.

Southland: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/14 Also

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/southland/

Otago: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13

Background

The road, SH94, was closed yesterday between Casade Creek and West Gate (the Chasm). A state of emergency for the Fiordland community board area was declared by Southland Civil Defence yesterday afternoon.

Evacuations of people from Milford Sound Piopiotahi is being managed by Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management, making the most of any breaks in cloud to get people out via choppers today.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


 


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:


Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 