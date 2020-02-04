Update on State Highway 6 and other road closures



As a result of rainfall causing slips and surface flooding, NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) closed State Highway 6 (SH6) between Lakeside Estate (near Frankton) and Lumsden earlier today.

NZTA has indicated the road is likely to remain closed overnight. Rain is forecast to ease overnight.

The road closure will affect those planning to take SH6 to Dunedin for tonight’s Elton John concert. The alternative route is SH8 via Cromwell, Alexandra and Central Otago.

QLDC recommends that people refer to NZTA’s website (https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic) and social media channels for the latest updates on all State Highways.

Some non-State Highways are also affected by the current rainfall. At the time of this media release’s publication they include:

• Glenorchy Road – closed between Fernhill and Sunshine Bay due to a landslide; follow detour

• Glenorchy Road – a slip that had closed the road near Bob's Cove has been partially cleared allowing it to reopen around 4.00pm today (initially single lane with speed restrictions)

• Paradise Road (Earnslaw Burn washout) – closed at Priory Road / Paradise Road turn off

• Kinloch Road – closed on the Glenorchy side of Dart River Bridge

• Routeburn Road (Scott Creek washout)

• Mount Aspiring Road – closed from just after the Treble Cone ski field turn off onwards.

Updates on all these non-State Highways can be found on our website here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/news/show/2229/weather-related-road-closures/

Please be aware that the weather will impact various trails and tracks around the region. Be sure to check before you head out via the Department of Conservation’s website (https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/know-before-you-go/) and social media channels.

