Canterbury Police remind locals to secure their vehicles

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Over the last week there has been an increase in the number vehicle break-ins in southern Christchurch, particularly the Halswell area.

Canterbury Police have increased patrols in the area and would like to remind residents of simple measures they can take to make their vehicle less appealing to thieves.

Vehicle security to deter burglars:

- Do not leave valuables or documents with personal information behind, especially passports.

- Park in well-lit areas when possible.

- Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.

- Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be moved or towed away.

- Always lock your vehicle and leave windows up.

- Keep your vehicle in a secure garage if possible.

- Consider a steering wheel lock if you have an older vehicle.

- Keep in contact with your neighbours and look out for each other, too.

- We also encourage tradies to get their tools engraved with their drivers licence number and secure them inside vehicles with chains and padlocks.

Anyone who may have information that may assist Police enquiries into these incidents is urged to call 105.

We also encourage members of the public to join Neighbourhood Watch or any of their three Canterbury online Neighbourhood Support groups to receive regular updates

- Selwyn Gets Ready

- Christchurch Gets Ready

- North Canterbury Gets Ready

