Southland Mayoral Relief Fund boost



This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland

The Southland Mayoral Relief Fund has been boosted by a $100,000 contribution from the Government and will be made available to help Southlanders impacted by the recent floods.

“It’s very encouraging to get additional Government money to support local people who have suffered hardship or been disadvantaged as a result of the flooding,” said Emergency Southland Controller Angus McKay.

“If a local resident, business or organisation has been impacted by the floods, and cannot get support anywhere else, they will be able to apply for one-off financial assistance from the fund.

“The fund was originally set up to assist people to recover from the extensive 1984 Southland floods. It’s appropriate that we use the fund to help local people impacted by the latest floods.”

Criteria for applications to the fund will be agreed between Southland Mayors over the next week or so. Information on how to apply will then be made available on the www.cdsouthland.nz website.

If people across New Zealand want to donate to the fund, they should deposit money to the following account:

BNZ Bank

Account: SDC – southland flood relief

Account No. 02-0924-0064987-006

© Scoop Media

