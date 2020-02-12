Homicide Inquiry Launched Following Omanawa Incident

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Mark Loper, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

A homicide inquiry has been launched following the death of two people at an Omanawa property last night.

Police were called to an Ormsby Lane address about 7.40pm following a report of shots having been fired.

Upon arrival, two men were found deceased.

Police are working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene examination will continue at the property today.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with knowledge of those involved, to get in touch.

You can call Bay of Plenty Police on 105, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

