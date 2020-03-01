Manawatu Man Arrested
Sunday, 1 March 2020, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 29-year-old man sought by Manawatu Police has now
been located and arrested at an address in Palmerston
North.
He is due to appear in Palmerston North
District Court tomorrow on a warrant.
Further charges
may be brought at a later date.
Police would like to
thank the public for their
assistance.
