Event Cinemas Newmarket Now Open

Saturday, 7 March 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Event Cinemas

Event Cinemas’ newest multiplex has officially opened at Westfield Newmarket, offering movie lovers of all ages, a unique and unparalleled range of experiences.

The Event Cinemas Newmarket precinct has seven screens, and offers movie-goers a choice of experiences all under one roof; from unique theatres to a choice of seating comfort and ambience, offering cinematic experiences far above anything currently available in New Zealand.

Newmarket also features New Zealand’s first Instagrammable cinema, Event Boutique. Event Boutique brings unique design together with a gourmet food and beverage offer, designer recliners and footrests, state-of-the-art sound, bigger screens and world-class pure laser projection

There are two spacious and stylish Boutique theatres, The Library and The Gallery, delivering a new level of premium to the out-of-home viewing experience. Each theatre boasts a unique style and design aesthetic, offering a completely different experience.

Carmen Switzer, General Manager, Event Cinemas New Zealand said, “We don’t believe in a one-experience-fits-all approach to our cinemas or our customers. Through our research we understand customers want choice, even down to the style of their seat. Those seeking premium experiences not only expect the best seat, sound and vision, they want to fully immerse in a great experience. Event Boutique is the newest premium experience in New Zealand and is the result of engaging fresh thinking to create a unique experience that immerses you from the moment you walk through the door.”

Other highlights of the new complex include a luxury foyer and candy bar, with an extensive range of food and beverage options, modern and efficient ticketing, two full-service bars and a variety of cinema experiences, from standard to super-luxury.

Audiences can add a sense of occasion to any movie by upsizing their experience with Event V-Max. The new complex is home to two immersive V-Max auditoriums, featuring massive screens, incredible Dolby Atmos sound and the widest choice of seating, including recliners and luxurious daybeds.

Carmen Switzer, continued, “Newmarket is fast becoming Auckland’s most prestigious and desirable leisure and shopping district so we really wanted to match this with an incredible and exclusive cinema offering. Event Newmarket sets the standard for cinematic offerings in New Zealand.”

To find local screening times head to www.eventcinemas.co.nz and start planning your trip to the movies.

