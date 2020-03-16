UPDATE: Riccarton Homicide Enquiry

Detective Inspector Mike Ford:

Police continue to seek public assistance in relation to the homicide that occurred at a Riccarton Road property in Christchurch on 4 March 2020.

A 58-year-old male was arrested and charged with murder on 5 March.

Police now want to speak to the man pictured to see if he can assist with inquiries.

It is believed he may have critical information in relation to this investigation.

We are also still seeking sightings of a black Nissan X-Trail 4x4 vehicle with two occupants moving in the Riccarton and Linwood areas on the evening of Thursday 4 March.

Anyone with information can get in touch by contacting 105 and quoting file number 200305/9359.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

