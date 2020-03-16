Update: Pre-planned Search Warrant In Morrinsville
Monday, 16 March 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man is in custody following today's pre-planned search
warrant at an address in Morrinsville Tahuna Road,
Morrinsville.
The man was arrested on family harm
matters without further incident.
Cordons in the area
have now been lifted and roads are open.
Police would
like to thank the public for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations