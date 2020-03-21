Family Statement - Missing French Teen

A statement on behalf of the family of missing French 18-year-old Eloi Jean Rolland:

The news of Eloi’s disappearance worries us greatly and every day that he remains missing only causes us more concern.

Eloi is a calm, kind and curious teenager who loves adventures and enjoys being with friends.

He loves the sea, surf and catamarans.

He also enjoys the beauty of the wilderness and recently found a particular interest in hiking.

Eloi came to New Zealand to study English six months ago and was in regular contact with our family several times a week.

His disappearance is very out of character and we are extremely worried.

He has never run away from home and always stayed in contact with his family.

Recently Eloi became homesick and wanted to return to France and study at university.

He was due to fly back to France this weekend.

We haven’t heard from him since he went missing on March 7th.

We desperately want to know where Eloi is and we urge anyone with information or any sightings of him to please contact Waitemata Police on (09) 839 0697.

We are forever grateful to the New Zealand public for your support and assistance at this very difficult time for all of our family.

