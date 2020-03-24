Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

East Coast Hapu Resolute In Restricting Unlawful Traffic Into Region

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: Wharekahika Maori Committee

East coast hapu Te Whanau a Tuwhakairiora will continue to proceed with a roadside checkpoint in Wharekahika to protect their highly vulnerable communities from travellers flouting travel restrictions along State Highway 35.

“Our health profile as a community is nationally significant, and the nature of our chronic illnesses means that we are both more likely to contract COVID-19, as well as less likely to recover from it” says checkpoint co-ordinator Tina Ngata. “When you put that together with the lack of health services within Ngati Porou, it places us at a higher level of risk than most New Zealand regions, and citizens”.

“This decision has been made by our community in order to protect us from infection, it is not made lightly, and is being developed with strict protocols to keep our community, and roadusers, safe. It means that we will be reserving our health services for our own community, and encourages others to utilise the health services where they are” said Wharekahika Maori Committee chair Kingi Houkamau.

Te Whanau a Tuwhakairiora’s position has been supported from the likes of the Motor Caravan Association, and Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha who sees the value in working in partnership with communities to provide relevant support, particularly where current services are unable to. Deputy Commissioner Haumaha is working closely with East Coast iwi Te Whanau a Apanui to ensure that checkpoints at Potaka and Hawai are also well supported, adding “We want to model what it looks like when iwi, police, councils and other agencies work in partnership”.

The government’s announcement of Level 3 COVID-19 alert status, to be followed by Level 4 within 48 hours, means that all non-necessary travel is banned. Ms Ngata noted, however, that the government has been requesting restrictions on domestic travel throughout alert status 2, and yet still there have been high tourist numbers travelling through their region. “The tourists are our focus right now, but we are trying to get the message out to our local whanau that every time they travel to town they risk bringing the infection back to our community. Now more than ever it is essential that our community is well protected, and that will require strong, collaborative relationships between communities, local government and state agencies”.

It is anticipated that tourist numbers will soon drop, and the checkpoint status will be reviewed regularly in consideration of community needs, and COVID-19 status.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wharekahika Maori Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 