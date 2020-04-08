Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Council’s Leaders Contribute $340,000 To Community Groups

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council’s Mayor, Councillors, Chief Executive and Executive Leadership Team (ELT) will be taking a voluntary 10% pay reduction for the rest of 2020, and will redirect that money to those most in need.

The changes to the remuneration of the Council’s elected members and executive staff come as the Council looks to fill a potential $70m shortfall caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The package also includes a pay freeze for ELT for the first six months of 2021, bringing the total contribution from elected members and executive team members to around $340,000.

Mayor Andy Foster has also written to the Remuneration Authority requesting that there be no increase in Wellington City Council’s elected member remuneration when it is next considered.

Mayor Foster says the decision to take this course of action was driven by a strong desire to help out as the City faces a huge challenge to get back on its feet.

“We are all very aware that many in our community are feeling a lot of pain at this time. Businesses are really hurting, many people are losing jobs or are on reduced hours. We as the Council’s leadership team decided unanimously that we should personally recognise the pain of our community.

“We are also aware that many community welfare organisations have increased demand placed on them at this time, and that many of our wonderful community groups will lose direct revenue and sponsorship, so our collective support will benefit a range of organisations that are doing fantastic work in our City.”

Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow explains “We are all extremely passionate about Wellington and see this as a way we can collectively lend a hand to those who will be most affected by the pandemic. At the same time we will be working very hard to support our City in every way we can to recover from this crisis, and as Chief Executive I will be conducting a thorough review of all Council costs.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 