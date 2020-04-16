Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First work on Cathedral to begin once guidelines permit

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement

First physical work on Christ Church Cathedral to begin once COVID19 guidelines permit


Photo courtesy of Olivia Spencer-Bower

Coronavirus postponed the much-anticipated start date of physical work on Christ Church Cathedral, but the project team has adapted work practices and brought forward some workstreams so it can hit the ground running as soon as the lockdown guidelines allow construction to begin.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited project director Keith Paterson says it’s disappointing that physical work could not begin as planned, but the safety and wellbeing of our community must always come first.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many people in New Zealand and throughout the world. We’re fortunate the project team has been able to keep working remotely by staying in touch virtually.

“We’re responding to the challenge with a slight refocus, bringing forward work streams like detailed engineering for stabilisation structures, the approvals programme, and detailed construction planning,” Mr Paterson says.

Dean of Christchurch Lawrence Kimberley says the lockdown reminds us of how precious it is to be able to gather together.

“We’d planned a public dawn blessing on 3 April ahead of physical work beginning so that people could gather and mark the occasion together. Rest assured we will reschedule this when it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” Dean Lawrence says.

Project Director Keith Paterson says that once work is permitted the first task will be establishing the construction site, followed by the start of stabilisation.

“The stabilisation phase is complex. We are working on the south transept and at the front of the Cathedral to begin with and this will give us the safest and fastest access for workers. Once stabilised we will be enable to retrieve heritage items and gather additional information on the condition of the building.

“People will see bracing and steel framing being erected and the methodical deconstruction of some sections with materials being catalogued and stored for later use. The 1960s vestries and 1990s visitor centre will be removed to give safer and faster access to stabilise the older sections of the cathedral.

“Our focus has always been and will continue to be doing the work as safely and quickly as possible and we’ll try to recover any time lost due to COVID19. We are all excited and rearing to go on this first phase of bringing this beloved icon back to life,” Mr Paterson says.

The stabilisation phase is expected to take up to 2 years and will cost $11.8 million.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 