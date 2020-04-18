Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Helping Our Kids Navigate The Dangers Of Growing Up With Porn

Saturday, 18 April 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft welcomes the release of a report showing what we can do about the harmful prevalence of porn in Kiwi kid’s lives.

The report, Growing Up With Porn, released today by the Classification Office, is a timely insight into the world our children and young people are living in.

“Children’s exposure to porn is a very common concern, raised with me by youth workers, counsellors, and teachers. They are rightly concerned, as am I, about the avalanche of porn online. This is unregulated and easily accessed by children.

This report tells us that porn is to a large extent normalised for young people especially. This is very concerning, given this research shows that watching porn can have a negative impact on body image and confidence.

“We know kids are watching porn to learn about sex and we know they want information about porn to be part of comprehensive sexuality education in schools. So as parents and caregivers, we need to step up and help educate our kids about real, healthy and respectful adult relationships.

Not many of us find it easy to talk to our children about these issues. Given the pandemic, we’re all spending a lot more time at home now, so there couldn’t be a better time to talk to our kids about what they are viewing online.

“As adults, we might need to better prepare ourselves so we can help our children to understand what they are seeing. The Classification Office has released some great resources on how family and whānau can start the conversation with their children and young people, so it’s not so daunting.

“The report also revealed that, while parental locks and family filters are effective for children, young children may still be accidentally exposed to porn through others. A much-needed conversation with our children is a far better way to prepare them for what they may see,” says Commissioner Becroft.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 