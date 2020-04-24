Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Commercial Cleaners: Superheroes Sidekicks

Friday, 24 April 2020, 7:35 am
Press Release: Clean Planet

Level 4 started at midnight on the 25th of March and 30 minutes later, Sheril and her husband were off to work. This has been the life of many cleaning staff who have been supporting our essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Places like health clinics, pharmacies and supermarkets keep us all fed and healthy. But spare a thought for the people who keep them healthy. Behind every business that has stayed open, there is a cleaning team making sure that the people and their output is free from COVID-19.

Sheril and Gurpinder Singh, Clean Planet franchisees in Hamilton said to us: “We are all in this together, I believe it’s true, we all have a part to play. Some, by simply staying home and not being carriers, while others work where required. Working alongside essential services, we definitely feel important and it feels good to still be able to provide for the family. We may not be the superheroes in the frontline like our healthcare workers, more like the sidekicks that every superhero needs. A lot has changed for us during this pandemic, to begin with, we’ve lost almost 80% of our clients, as they have been out of

their offices and working from home. Sometimes we feel it would be better to be at home as well, less likely to bring the virus into our bubble that way. To overcome the risk, we go in prepared with our PPE and follow all hygiene protocols. We are responsible for the health of everyone in our bubble including our little human too.”

“The novel coronavirus has created unique challenges for different industries” said Raman Maan, Regional Manager at Clean Planet. “We have had to adapt to everything from changes in our client’s operating hours to the unprecedented demand for sanitising and disinfection products.”

Commercial cleaning companies which were clarified to be ‘suppliers to essential services’ continued working during the lockdown. The major challenges faced by cleaners over the lockdown has been personal safety. “We moved quickly to supply enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE) to all our cleaners, drastically lowering their chance of contracting COVID-19 while working on the front lines” said Abhi Lal, National Operations Manager at Clean Planet.

As a significant supplier in New Zealand’s Cleaning Industry, Clean Planet tightened up already rigorous cleaning methodology and supervision. Specialist disinfection products needed to be sourced and supplied, gloves require changing between serviced areas, and uniforms need to be hot washed after every clean. Clean Planet also supplied their franchisees with hand sanitiser to be used between each site visited and on site as required. A supply of facemasks was secured should the cleaners or clients prefer their use too. The outcome is continued health and security for customers.

Even with all these measures in place risks of exposure to the virus is real, in many instances the job involves getting close to the virus at sites where testing is being undertaken, and as such there will always be some risk of infection and transmission. “All our staff and franchisees are following social distancing measures. We’ve also made sure that none of our workers have travelled overseas within the two weeks before the lockdown started” added Abhi Lal. This is the sacrifice that cleaning crews are making, working in the industry, at this time in history.

Tony Pattison, CEO of Clean Planet believes that the future for New Zealand is a bright one. “The data suggests that we are well on the path to minimising COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. Our cleaners play a large part in making sure that the return to the office for Kiwi workers is a safe and comfortable one. I expect that the demand for our services will grow in the coming months and I’m very proud of our cleaning franchisees for their contribution to New Zealander’s health at this unprecedented time.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Clean Planet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 