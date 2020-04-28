Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

1,000 Free Care Packages For Waikato Families

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 9:10 am
Press Release: K'aute Pasifika Trust

K’aute Pasifika have delivered over 1,000 free care packages including food and other household essentials to families in the Waikato since lockdown. Working together with local food suppliers, community funders, corporate and public sector volunteers has meant vulnerable families have received much needed care packages.

Leaupepe Rachel Karalus, chief executive said “The reality for many families in our community is they need immediate help. The families we are supporting were already vulnerable and COVID-19 has intensified their vulnerability and added more pressure. Providing free care packages is one way we can help reduce the pressures our families are experiencing. We couldn’t do this alone. It is thanks to the tremendous collective effort from our funders, food suppliers and volunteers that we’ve been able to make this happen. We also acknowledge the contribution of Hamilton City Council, St John’s Methodist Church and the Enderley Community Centre which provided us with the space we could prepare the packages, while maintaining social distancing measures”, said Rachel.

Working with local food suppliers has enabled K’aute Pasifika to meet the high demand with food available and ready to be delivered. Dayne Riddle, general manager of Gilmours Te Rapa said “We need more like your team helping and putting themselves forward to help those in need. We will do whatever we can to help those in need during these troubling times”.

Volunteers from organisations including UltraFast Fibre, Department of Corrections, Civtec and the NZ Police alongside staff from K’aute Pasifika have been working tirelessly, packing and delivering care packages to families in the region including Huntly and Ngaruawahia.

John Hanna, CEO of Hamilton-based Ultrafast Fibre said "Assisting our community at a time like this is not a decision for us, it is simply a reflex. We are proud to support the great work that K’aute Pasifika continually do for our communities – our recovery from events like this will always build up from the basics”.

“We’ve received requests for help from a broad cross-section of the community including elderly people living on their own and unable to go to the supermarket, solo mothers living in motels, and people who have lost their jobs or had their hour’s reduced. We have also been contacted by family members living outside of Hamilton to deliver food packages to their families”, said Rachel.

“Our core purpose is to improve the holistic wellbeing of all our communities. The care packages are for all people needing support regardless of their ethnicity, religion, political affiliation etc. We exist to serve and are in an extremely privileged position to be able to do something practical for our community during this challenging time,” said Rachel.

Funding for the food packages has been provided thanks to the generosity of Pasifika Futures Ltd, Trust Waikato and the Wel Energy Trust.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from K'aute Pasifika Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:



PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 