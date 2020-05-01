Napier And Hastings Transfer Stations To Re-open Next Week

Council transfer stations in Napier and Hastings will re-open next week, with measures now in place to operate them safely.

Both Hastings district and Napier city council recognise it’s been a long wait to have this service reactivated safely in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, and thank residents for their patience.

Redclyffe Transfer Station on Springfield Road will be opening on Monday, May 4, accepting general rubbish only – no green waste or recycling.

Henderson Road Transfer Station and Blackbridge Transfer Station will be opening on Wednesday, May 6 for general rubbish and green waste only – no recycling.

To enable the operation to be provided safely a booking system will be used. This is to manage the amount of people on the site, assist contact tracing, and to manage potential traffic queues and delays – it is essential that people book online through the councils’ websites (search #transferstations) or they will be turned away. If internet access is an issue they can call either of the council’s customer service centres on weekdays.

Traffic management will be operating to help manage the traffic, and people are asked to be patient and mindful of other road users as there is likely to be a queue.

Only one person is allowed in each vehicle.

Cash or cheque payments will not be accepted. A contactless payment system will be the only method of payment (eftpos and paywave for Hastings stations and paywave only for Redclyffe), with customers charged the normal rate.

Existing account holders are already able to use the transfer stations, provided they have active accounts.

See below for the specific details for each station:

Henderson Rd Transfer Station

From Wednesday, May 6 until further notice Henderson Rd will operate seven days a week from 7.45am to 4.30pm.

Green waste accepted.

No recycling at this time, and Reuse centre closed

Redclyffe (Springfield Road) Transfer Station

Monday to Friday – 7.45am to 5pm.

No green waste

No recycling

Blackbridge (Mill Road) Transfer Station

Blackbridge will be open from 7 days per week from Wednesday until May 25, from 9am to 5pm. After May 25 normal hours will resume from Saturday to Monday.

Green waste accepted

No recycling.

