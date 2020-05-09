Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Common Ground Between KFC And Pandemics

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 7:30 am
Press Release: Dr Lynley Tulloch and Paul Judge

Pandemics and KFC – what do they have in common? Both are a scourge of the Earth.

At Covid-19 level 3 we were supposed to be in waiting room. Instead many folk beat a well-worn path to KFC, causing chaos and road queues.

It is doubtful that level 2 is going to bring any relief from the madness. It seems that many people just want to go back to the way things were.

What's it all for? If a pandemic cannot give us a space to reconsider our collective madness then what can? People really should think about how their diet impacts the world around them.

It should have been one of the lessons we learned – what we eat can cause pandemics. It is also at the root of much environmental destruction.

Yum! Brand which owns KFC and Pizza Hutt, for example, has one of the industry's weakest anti-deforestation policies. It sources palm oil resulting in deforestation and destruction of wildlife habitat which in turn causes biodiversity loss. This creates the ideal conditions to start a new epidemic.

Oh the irony!

A study published in Bioscience journal demonstrated that biodiversity loss can also have a direct effect on zoonotic disease transmission. The science is complicated , but the message isn’t. Increasing human interference with the natural world through animal agriculture, hunting wildlife and destroying habitats is a direct cause of the emergence of zoonotic disease.

So we are at a crossroads. To KFC as usual or not KFC.

It really isn't much of a dilemma. These fast food giant chains need to go – and good riddance.

The corona virus pandemic should give us pause for thought. We need to hold that pause and not just head straight back into KFC – or whatever your poison is. McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut are all the same. The health threats alone are frightening. It is well known that regular consumption of these foods contributes to obesity and associated respiratory problems, high cholesterol and blood pressure and heart disease.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and the first thing many people do when released from lockdown is head to these fast food giants. Much of the meat from these fast food chains comes from factory farmed animals. This is especially true for pigs and chickens. Factory farmed animals are a site for the emergence of zoonotic diseases due to overcrowding and associated filth.

Factory farming is showing no signs of halting its growth around the world and apart from the potential in triggering future pandemics, the welfare implications for animals are truly horrifying. For example, so–called meat (or broiler) chickens in New Zealand are bred specifically to gain weight as fast as possible. They live for their brief lives in cramped barns and are susceptible to heart disease, lameness and starvation if they become too heavy to move around.

These same chickens end up in your KFC box. That is not so finger lickin’ good at all.

Besides the obvious injustice of being selectively bred, born and raised for the express purpose of becoming someone’s KFC dinner, animals suffer other horrors during pandemics.

A recent CNN news report in the United States stated that 2 million chickens will be killed in Maryland and Delaware because of lack of employees at the ‘processing plant’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During pandemics there is often mass killing of animals in factory farms. Behind closed factory farm doors all kinds of horrors emerge under the name of “approved humane methods”. The three depopulation methods are ventilation shutdown, fire-fighting foam, and carbon dioxide poisoning. In the case in Maryland and Delaware the chickens will be killed by shutting of the ventilation causing them to slowly bake and suffocate to death.

Doesn’t sound very humane - but how else can you kill a million chickens in one go?

It is not the first time or the last time this will happen. An academic study in Nature Journal stated that “humans are not the only victims of the killing scourge caused by these viruses. In November 2016, the Netherlands killed over 190,000 ducks, Sweden 200,000 chickens, Germany about 100,000 turkeys and chickens, and more recently South Korea has killed about 7 million chicken and ducks. Why? Because of an influenza scare."

Our response needs more collective intelligence from everyone. There should be a stronger focus on the cause of the Covid-19 virus and preventing it occurring in the future. The media’s silence on this has been deafening. It seems we don’t like to examine our interference in the non-human world, our exploitation of animals and their environments for our own economic gain. If we don’t start respecting nature and making changes to our exploitative economy future pandemics will occur.

Concerns about our exploitative relations with nature and the animals have been raised by a panel of leading scientific experts. A guest article by scientists from the Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) on the 27th April stated that pandemic are caused directly by human activity that brings “increasing numbers of people into direct contact and often conflict with the animals that carry these pathogens”.

The IPBES article has also made a call for us to make significant changes in the economic activities that occur at the interface of human/animal/environmental contact. This includes changes in animal agriculture, deforestation, mining, and fossil fuel industries. They write we need a fundamental transformation of our economic system that is values based and system -wide. They say we need a new world, one that puts environmental and social responsibilities seriously.

Our survival as a species is at stake. The IPBES article also stated that 1.7 million unidentified viruses of the type known to infect people exist in mammals and birds. Of these , any one of them could be the next cause of a pandemic – potentially even more disruptive and lethal than COVID-19.

So at these crossroads of between stage three and two lockdown, keep on the right path.

The right path is not beating a track to your local KFC. The right path is considering what a sustainable, healthy and ethical diet might look like – for both the animals and your health. And importantly, to prevent future pandemics.

Another species - jumping virus could literally bring us to our knees both economically and as a species. We are not immune to Covid-19 , and neither are we immune to extinction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dr Lynley Tulloch and Paul Judge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On One Of The Shadows Over Level Two

For many New Zealanders, the imminent shift to Level Two is going to be a momentous occasion. Here’s another looming landmark likely to be just as important : the moment when our 12 weeks of access to the wage subsidy scheme finally runs out. That scheme has been the bubble protecting many of us from the full blast of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Even next week, these concerns( about what life beyond the wage subsidy will feel like) seem bound to influence just how the Level Two freedoms play out... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 