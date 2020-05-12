Palmerston North Investigating Four Assaults In City

Palmerston North Police are investigating after four women reported being assaulted in separate incidents in the city since 1 May.

The victims in each incident were out walking or running and were assaulted by an unknown man, who fled on foot immediately after the assaults.

Fortunately none of the victims were injured, but they have been understandably shaken by the offending.

Police are working with the victims to obtain descriptions of the offender in each incident.

At this stage, we are unable to confirm whether the same man is responsible for each assault, although we believe it is likely.

The date, time and location of each incident are:

Friday 1 May, 12:40pm, the walkway near John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.

Friday 8 May,11:40am, Vernon Avenue, Palmerston North

Monday 11 May, 4:30pm, Rosedale Crescent, Palmerston North

Tuesday 12 May, 5:45am, Wood Street, Palmerston North

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in those areas around the times of each assault, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen anything suspicious or concerning while out exercising in the city in the last few weeks.

If you can help, please call Police on 105 and quote file number 200502/0175.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.

