Two Hours Free Parking Until 30 June - Marlborough District Council

At this morning’s Council meeting, Councillors decided to offer two hours free parking in all of the Council’s car park spaces in Blenheim and Picton until 30 June.

Mayor John Leggett said the move was an immediate reaction to the shift to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 and was fully supported by councillors.

“Now is the time to welcome shoppers and diners back into our town centres and give our retailers, restaurants and cafes some much needed support.”

“Marlborough is open for business and I encourage everyone to support local shops and hospitality businesses as much as possible.”

The two hours free parking will begin this Monday 18 May and run until 30 June inclusive.

Customers must continue to maintain physical distancing, staying two metres apart in shops and be seated in restaurants and cafes, with a single server per seated group.

Over the next few weeks the Council’s Long Term Plan Working Group will also consider a longer term parking strategy for Marlborough.

Further information on Council’s response to COVID-19 is at: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

© Scoop Media

