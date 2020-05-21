This Is How To Have A Good Night Out

Police have released a video guide to having a good night out this weekend as the country enters its second week in Alert level 2.

As of today, bars are able to re-open to the public with some restrictions still in place.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police understand New Zealanders will want to get out to see friends and family after sticking to their bubbles for seven weeks.

"The key thing is to play it safe - stick to the rules and have a plan to get home.

"People should be able to enjoy themselves, but don't go too hard with their drinking."

Covid-19 Alert Level Restrictions are still in place around mass gatherings as they continue to pose a risk for the transmission of the virus.

"Inside bars and restaurants people should be: seated in groups no larger than 10, with 1m separation between tables, and have a single server.

"Most New Zealanders are doing the right thing and acting responsibly.

We don't want to risk the gains we've made so far."

Assistant Commissioner Chambers says putting in a little time to plan a night out will go a long way.

"If you’re going to a bar or mate's place to drink - don't drive and nominate a sober driver.

"Last year, alcohol or drugs were a factor in 131 fatal crashes and 432 serious injury crashes on our roads."

Assistant Commissioner Chambers says it's also a timely reminder that many public places have liquor bans.

"Police will be highly visible in our communities and continue with reassurance patrols and visits to many businesses.

"Our focus is on education.

However, serious or persistent breaches of current restrictions may result in enforcement action."

The video 'A Guide to a Good Night' is available through the Police website and Facebook pages.

