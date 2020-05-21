Unique Game Bird Season About To Start

The wait has been worth it and some "outstanding" hunting is in store for game bird hunters when the new season opens this weekend.

There are only hours until the start of what is looking like another exceptional duck hunting season in many areas. Covid-19 has provided many challenges for all of us and Fish & Game have worked hard with the Government to ensure a long-held tradition in New Zealand goes ahead as normally as possible. This required a move to Level 2 and hunters nationwide are celebrating the fact that they can get out there with their family and friends, while taking all the recommended precautions.

"Hunters in some parts of the country checking their ponds are reporting significant numbers of birds, some holding over 500 mallards, and riverbed anglers have also reported seeing large numbers of mallards," Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor says.

"Season extensions have been granted to give hunters in regions with short game bird seasons the opportunity to harvest some game birds for the table.

The season kicks off this Saturday May 23, with some regions in both North and South islands anticipating their best season for some time.

"Whilst some areas of the North Island are in drought, birds are congregating anywhere there is water and South Island hunters have reported large numbers of birds to their local Fish & Game staff."

Fish & Game are proud of the high level of hunter compliance in previous years. Rangers and Police will be out on opening weekend and throughout the season ensuring the good record remains intact. Hunters are always reminded to carry their licence and be aware that this year there are changes to the non-toxic shot regulations. Be advised that Police advise any offences under the Wildlife Act involving firearms may affect the "fit and proper person" status of firearms licence holders.

BE SAFE!

© Scoop Media

